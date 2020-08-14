Nani rubbishes reports of essaying a character with bipolar disorder in the upcoming film Tuck Jagadish?

The latest news update on the much-awaited film, Tuck Jagadish states that the lead actor Nani has denied reports of him essaying a person with bipolar disorder.

The actor Nani who is known for his blockbuster hit film called Jersey will be essaying the lead role in the upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that the actor will be essaying the role of person who suffers from bipolar disorder. The latest news update on the much-awaited film, Tuck Jagadish states that the lead actor Nani has denied reports of him essaying a person with bipolar disorder.

The news reports further add that the actor has stated that the film will be a complete family drama with good dose emotions in the story line. The makers of the upcoming film had released the first look poster of the Nani starrer. It sees the lead character trying to tuck his shirt in. This poster has left the fans very intrigued and curious with respect to the character he is playing in the film. The fans and film audiences are very excited about this film. Tuck Jagadish is helmed by ace director Shiva Nirvana. The actor and the director had worked together previously on a film called Ninnu Kori.

The film, Tuck Jagadish happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The audience members and fans of Nani have a lot of expectations from the upcoming drama. Tuck Jagadish will also feature actors Aishwarya Rajessh and Ritu Varma.

