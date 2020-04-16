Nani’s son Arjun’s adorable message to stay at home to fight Coronavirus will steal your heart; Watch video

Taking to Instagram, Nani shared a video of his son, asking people to stay indoors to contain the COVID 19 situation.

Taking to Instagram, Natural star Nani shared an adorable video of his son, who can be seen asking people to stay at home and maintain social distancing to contain the outbreak of the pandemic COVID 19. In the video, the little munchkin will many anyone go aww with his sweet little voice and cute gestures. Several celebrities have been taking to social media to share photos and videos of how they are spending the quarantine time.

While celebrities are sharing their fitness secrets, workout videos and yoga methods, others are sharing what new habits they have started. However, the one thing that remains common in all posts of celebrities is that they are enjoying their time with families, as they are spending quality time with them during the lockdown period. These videos and photos are coming as inspirations to people, who are struggling with the lockdown.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in V which features Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film was supposed to be released on March 25th, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown. As far as Nani’s next films are concerned, the actor has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy. He will also be seen in Tuck Jagadish, which went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana.

