Nani’s Tuck Jagadish: The Shiva Nirvana directorial to hit the big screens on 16th April

Tuck Jagadish, touted to be a family entertainer, has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh as the leading ladies.

Tuck Jagadish starring Natural Star Nani is one of the most awaited films in 2021. Following the blockbuster Ninnu Kori, Nani and Shiva Nirvana got together for this film, which is touted to be a family entertainer. The film’s first look poster was released on Christmas and it received a positive response, and now, the film’s release date has been announced by the makers. Tuck Jagadish will hit the screens on April 16th on the occasion of Ugadi.

Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh are playing female lead roles in the movie. Tuck Jagadish is Nani’s 26th film and it is produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner. Music sensation S Thaman has composed music, while Prasad Murella cranked the camera. Apart from the lead cast members, the film also stars Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini, Praveen and others.

The most recent reports stated that the makers have finished 50 percent of the film’s shooting before the lockdown and they are currently in the final leg of the shooting schedule. The film’s shooting was restarted in the month of November. Nani revealed the news while sharing a picture from the sets. Nani’s last film V directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti starring Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas was released directly on OTT due to the lockdown restrictions.

