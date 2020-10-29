Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy to have a theme of reincarnation?

The news reports about Shyam Singha Roy state that the upcoming film will have flashback shots which will be filmed in Kolkata and the theme will revolve around reincarnation.

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that actor Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy could revolve around the theme of reincarnation. The news reports further go on to state that the upcoming film will have flashback shots which will be filmed in Kolkata. The news reports about the much awaited Nani starrer suggest that the film will be shot on a grand scale and the makers want to make the film on a big budget. The film Shyam Singha Roy will be helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan.

The news reports about the highly anticipated film state that it is touted to be one of the most expensive films with Nani in the lead. The news reports further go on to add that the Gang Leader actor Nani will feature in a double role in the upcoming film. The upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy will also feature actors Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. The southern actor Nani will reportedly sport a very unique look for the much awaited drama. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial will reportedly also feature actress Nivetha Pethuraj in a key role. The upcoming Nani starrer is backed by Niharika Entertainment.

The lead actor Nani enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of the Gang Leader actor are eagerly looking forward to watching him on the big screen. The news reports state that the well known actor Nani will feature in the lead in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish.

Credits :the news minute

