Nani’s V likely to get a direct release on OTT platform?

In what looks like a happy piece of news to the fans of Nani, the actor’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller V might turn out to become the first mainstream Telugu film to get a direct release on OTT platforms. According to a report in Telugu 360, Amazon Prime has bagged the streaming rights of the film for a whopping Rs 33 crore. The report further suggested that V will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25th. When the teaser of V was released, it stunned the Telugu audiences for the way Nani was portrayed as a dark character. As the film features both Nani and Sudheer Babu in key roles in this cop drama, people’s expectation on the thrill element is on top. In the teaser, every scene leads to a series of more complications leading to more conflicts.

Meanwhile, Nani also has in his kitty, Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish which went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana. As far as Nani’s next films are concerned, the actor has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy.

