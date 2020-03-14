Nani’s V release date postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak; Deets inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The makers of Nani's next film V took to social media and announced that the film's release date has been postponed.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, who is bankrolling Tollywood star Nani’s V, took to their Twitter space and announced that the film’s release has been postponed to April due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film wrote, “Due to the prevailing extraordinary conditions which are beyond our control, #VTheMovie stands postponed”. Along with the Tweet, the makers shared a picture, which had the new release date and an explanation for the change in release date.

The picture read, “V - The Movie has been a very exciting Journey for all of us. From the conception to the execution, we have had a great time and were really looking forward to bringing this labour of love to you. However, the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID - 19) has made us think about our responsibility to keep the health and safety of the public in mind. We have decided to postpone the film at the moment with an intention of releasing the film in the month of April 2020. Until then let the excitement continue and we promise you It will be worth the wait. Keep yourself safe meanwhile. - Team V”

Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25th. When the teaser of V was released, it stunned the Telugu audiences for the way Nani was portrayed as a dark character. As the film features both Nani and Sudheer Babu in key roles in this cop drama, people’s expectation on the thrill element is on top. In the teaser, every scene leads to a series of more complications leading to more conflicts.

