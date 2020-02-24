Nani’s V: Secret behind the killer drama’s title REVEALED; Find Out

When the teaser of actor Nani's 25th film V was released, it stunned the Telugu audiences for the way he was portrayed as a dark character. As the film features both Nani and Sudheer Babu in key roles in this cop drama, people’s expectation on the thrill element is on top. In the teaser, every scene leads to a series of more complications leading to more conflicts.

While people are still wondering as to why the movie has been titled V, reports suggest that the director named the movie based on serial killings that happened in the US. According to media reports, director Mohan Krishna Indraganti got inspired by a serial killer from the USA who is known for leaving his initial at the murder spots after committing the crimes. Some reports suggest that the murders committed in the film will have the sign V placed at the crime scene.

There are speculations that Sudheer Babu's investigations will be based on the sign, which will take him to solving the mysterious killings. On the other hand, some reports claim that V is the name of a company in the film, owned by Nani. Due to some bad influencers, the company loses all its credibility and Nani kills them all. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V is set for March 25th.