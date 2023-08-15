Nani says Dulquer Salmaan is the only 'pan-Indian' star he knows, here's why

Dulquer Salmaan can be inarguably referred to as a pan-India star. Even though the definition of the term can vary from person to person, Dulquer is one of the few actors who has managed to carve a place for himself in multiple industries across the country. Not just fans, but many industry insiders have also spoken at length about the talented actor’s popular appeal. Now, another actor has spoken about Dulquer’s status as a pan-Indian star, and this actor is none other than Nani.

Nani went one step further and even stated that Dulquer is the only pan-Indian star that he knows. This compliment that Nani directed towards Dulquer was certainly a huge one.

Nani refers to Dulquer Salmaan as the only pan-Indian star that he knows of

Nani praised Dulquer as the only pan-Indian actor he knows at the pre-release event of the latter’s upcoming film, King of Kotha. The event took place in Hyderabad, and aside from the Jersey actor, Rana Daggubati was also in attendance. During his speech at the event, Nani mentioned that he is very proud of the work that Dulquer has been doing.

The actor further elaborated on the reason he referred to Dulquer as a pan-Indian actor and said that directors from multiple languages are writing stories keeping Dulquer in mind. Nani said that writers from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi are writing stories for Dulquer.

Nani had dubbed for Dulquer’s character in the Telugu version of OK Kanmani called Ok Bangaram. Since then, both actors have witnessed significant stardom and appreciation from all over the country.

Rana Daggubati’s revelation from the pre-release event gained a lot of traction

In the same event in which Nani expressed his admiration for Dulquer, Rana Daggubati also had some interesting things to say. He had said that while Dulquer was doing a Hindi film, a big Bollywood actress had wasted his time. Rana had visited the sets of that film, and the actress's lack of focus had affected the shot’s quality, and those present on the sets were frustrated.

But Rana revealed that Dulquer was very understanding of the situation and remained patient. Rana further revealed that the Charlie actor diffused any sort of tension and maintained a harmonious environment. Rana has now issued a clarification on what he said and apologized to Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer for the issue being blown out of proportion. After Rana's comments, netizens started trolling Sonam, who had previously worked with Dulquer in The Zoya Factor.

