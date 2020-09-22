Nani says Jersey's Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor in the lead will reach more audiences

The news report further goes on to add that Nani feels his film Jersey being remade is a sign that people like his work and his film.

The Gang Leader actor further goes on to add that Bollywood star starring in the Hindi remake of Jersey will eventually reach a greater film audience as the lead actor will make the film more appealing to a larger fan base. The film Jersey which is a Telugu language film from 2019, had Nani essay the lead role. The film was helmed by ace director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Nani as per the report by IANS, states that more film audiences will know the beautiful and touching story directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The fans and audience members gave a thundering response to the 2019 film with Nani in the lead. Some time back , it was announced that Jersey will be remade in Hindi and will feature Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film Jersey had impressive box office collections. The remake of Jersey has already grabbed a lot of attention.

