Nani says the North vs South debate is ‘stupid’: Languages may be different but we are one nation

Natural star Nani has opened up about the ongoing language debate in the country. The north vs south debate has been a hot topic of discussion in the Indian film industry for quite a few weeks now. The discussion started cropping up after films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 did spectacularly well at the box office across the country, while many Bollywood films continue to struggle to match the numbers. Like many other actors, Nani too shared his two cents on the debate, as he called the divide ‘stupid’.

Speaking to PTI on the topic, Nani said, “This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves – Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood – these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don’t understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation.”

He also talked about the term ‘Pan-India films’ and said that films which do well across the country are pan-India in the truest sense of the term. “When a film is exciting and creates the right presence across India, it’s a pan-India film. Not because we are releasing it everywhere. A film which is loved by the audience everywhere is a true pan-India film. We need to concentrate on making a great film so people across the country would love it,” the Jersey actor said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani latest film Ante Sundaraniki hit theatres on the 10th of June. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Nani and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles and has been getting a positive response from the audience for the unique love story, good performances, and comic timing. Recently, a success party was held in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nani, Nazriya Nazim keep it basic yet stylish for Ante Sundaraniki success party; Nivetha Thomas attends