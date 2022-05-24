Nani set to entertain fans as Sundara in romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki; Shares PIC in a black attire

The Natural star Nani will essay the role of a simple brahmin boy from a traditional family in his next, Ante Sundaraniki. The romantic drama will reach the theatres on 10 June and hence the team has started the promotions for the film. The Shyam Singha Roy star posed in black attire for his latest look and shared the still on his Instagram handle. This photograph with a red background was captioned, "Let the show begin #AnteManamReady".

Raising the excitement for Ante Sundaraniki, the makers have released the third single titled Rango Ranga from the entertainer. The song works as a preview of Nani's character Sundar's life. Things do not happen as we wish and the same is the case with Sundar as well. Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the drama and the song has been crooned by NC Karunya. Previously, two numbers from the movie Panchakattu and Entha Chitram became blockbusters.

Check out the picture below:

KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad will have Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas, a free-spirited photographer in the movie. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, Ante Sundaraniki has been made under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie. This much-awaited movie will also star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini, and Prudhvi Raj in crucial roles.

For the unversed, the film will mark the debut venture for Nazriya Nazim in Telugu. Niketh Bommi has handled the camera for Ante Sundaraniki and Raviteja Girijala is responsible for editing.



In the meantime, Nani will be seen in a completely new avatar in Srikanth Odela's action drama, Dasara. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been paired alongside Nani in the drama. He will play a rural man Dharani in the movie. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is also likely to play a significant role in this upcoming flick.

