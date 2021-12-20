Nani shares an adorable video with his son & it is unmissable to beat away your Monday blues

Jersey star Nani has shared the most adorable video with son Arjun. The video that is part of the actor’s Instagram feed shows the father-son duo spending some quality time. Sitting on his dad, Arjun is seen saying “I'm the lion” in the most charming way. Posting this clip, the star captioned it, “Lion la vunnavu Nanna”. Fans wrote comments like ‘Best compliment ever’ and ‘Papam anna balayya garu’.

The Telugu star frequently treats his fans with updates from his personal and professional life on various social media platforms. Nani is presently busy with promotions for his next with Sai Pallavi. The two stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote their highly anticipated outing , Shyam Singha Roy. The trailer of the romantic thriller Shyam Singha Roy was released on December 15.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie stars Nani in a dual role. Based in Kolkata, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in substantial roles. Mickey J. Meyer has scored the film’s music with cinematography by Sanu John Varghese. The film which talks about the intriguing subject of reincarnation will be available to audience in theatres on 24 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Nani will also be a part of director Srikanth Odela's upcoming action drama, Dasara. Estimated to release by 15 August 2022, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as female lead. Dasara is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner.