Nani shares blissful moment with wife Anjana on her birthday; see PIC

Natural star Nani is undeniably one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for close to 15 years now, having featured in more than 30 films in that time.

But apart from being a talented actor, Nani is also known to be a family man, preferring to spend as much time with them as possible. His wife, Anjana’s birthday this year was no different. The actor took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with her, where Nani can be seen sleeping on Anjana’s shoulder. He shared the picture with the caption: “Happy birthday, Pellaam” (Pellaam means wife in Telugu).

Check out the post below:

More about Nani and Anjana’s relationship

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Nani and Anjana’s relationship to be a fairytale one. The Dasara actor met Anjana while working as an RJ in Visakhapatnam, and the two quickly became good friends. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and they finally tied the knot on October 27th, 2012, after close to five years of dating.

The couple welcomed their first child, Arjun, in 2017. Nani and Anjana are undoubtedly all things couple goals, and the duo are still head over heels in love with each other, more than a decade into their relationship.

Nani on the work front

Nani will next be seen in the romantic drama film Hi Nanna, which is helmed by debutant Shouryuv. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the lead, alongside the Jersey actor, and also has prominent faces like Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and more in prominent roles.

The film is touted to be a story about the relationship between a father and his daughter and will have a romantic angle to the film as well. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 7th and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

ALSO READ: Nani meets Tiger: Salman Khan and HiNanna actor pose for blockbuster photo