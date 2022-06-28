Nani shares candid pic with Amitabh Bachchan as he has a fanboy moment; Says 'Bade Miyan-Chote Miyan'

Nani had a perfect fan boy moment with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, whom he recently met at a party. He has now took to his Instagram handle and shared candid pics with the legendary actor and is all smiles. The pic shows that he is way beyond happy and that smile says it all. The Jersey actor called himself Chote Miyan and Big B Bade Miyan.

Sharing the pics on his Instagram handle, Nani wrote, "And this happened Bade miyan - Chote miyan @amitabhbachchan."

Check out the pics here:

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a pic with Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, and filmmakers Prashanth Neel, Nag Ashwin and others as posed for memorable pan-Indian at a recent private party. He tweeted, "An evening with the stalwarts of cinema ... Prabhas - Baahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director. Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin, director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work." Nani added a few pics to the post and commented, Mostmemorable sir @SrBachchan. Fan moment." Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, and filmmakers Prashanth Neel, Nag Ashwin got together for a lavish private party and the pan-Indian pics set the internet on fire. The stars all got together for the star-studded affair as Vyjayanthi Films opened a new office in Hyderabad for completing 50 years in Tollywood.

Also Read: A PAN INDIA CLICK: Prabhas hosts Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Neel, Nani at his private party

Meanwhile, Nani is currently basking in the success of his recently released blockbuster film ANte Sundaraniki with Nazriya Nazim, directed by Vivek Athreya. The romantic-comedy film is receiving praises from audiences and critics. Adding on, Nani also has Srikanth Odela's much-awaited drama, Dasara lined up for release. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in the mass entertainer.