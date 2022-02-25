Nani shares cute candid moments with son from his birthday as he thanks fans for special wishes

Nani took to social media and shared cute moments with his son Junnu from his birthday celebrations. The actor rang in his 38th birthday on February 24. He can be seen cutting the cake along with his son with bright smiles. The father and son duo can be seen twinning in white as devoured yummy chocolate cake.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Nani wrote, "It was a happy birthday. Thank you for all the love and wishes. It’s a great year ahead."

Take a look at the pics here:

Several celebrities and friends of the actor headed to social media to extend their wishes to the actor on his special day. Fans also flooded his social media handles with wishes for the Tollywood star on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani will be seen next in a romantic comedy film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh as the leading lady and will also mark her debut in Tollywood. The film will hit the theatres on June 10. Sending birthday wishes to Nani, the makers of his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki have unveiled a special video to give a sneak peek into his character

The actor also has another action film Dasara with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

