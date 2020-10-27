Nani shares first glimpse of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy with Sai Pallavi; See Pic

Nani shared the first glimpse of the much awaited film Shyam Singha Roy on his Twitter account. The upcoming film will also feature actress Sai Pallavi.

The popular actor from the southern film industry, Nani shared an update from his upcoming film called Shyam Singha Roy. The actor shared the first glimpse of the much talked about film on his social media account. The actor wrote in his Twitter post, "Welcoming team #SSR on this very special day @Sai_Pallavi92 @IamKrithiShetty @Rahul_Sankrityn @MickeyJMeyer @SVR4446 @vboyanapalli @NiharikaEnt. " This film will reportedly feature the gorgeous Premam actress Sal Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

The first glimpse of the much awaited drama looks very intriguing and is already generating a lot of curiosity among the fans. The film audiences and fans of Nani are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor alongside Sai Pallavi. On the work front, Sai Pallavi will also feature in the highly anticipated film called Virata Parvam. This film will also feature the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati. The film will also star Priyamani in a key role, state the news reports about Virata Parvam. On the other hand, the Gang Leader actor Nani will feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish.

Check out the post

The news reports state that the actor has resumed shooting for the Shiva Nirvana film. As per news reports, the actor also shared a picture from the sets of Tuck Jagadish as he joined the film's cast and crew for filming. The actor looks dapper in the photo. Nani enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans and followers of the actor are looking forward to watching him on the big screen.

