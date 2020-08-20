  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nani shares an intriguing post about his upcoming film V; Hints at the thriller's OTT release

Now, Nani has shared a video in which he says that the team will be making an announcement today. The video is hinting that the film V could have a release on an OTT platform.
11325 reads Mumbai
nani,SouthNani shares an intriguing post about his upcoming film V; Hints at the thriller's OTT release

The actor Nani who is fondly known as Natural Star in the film industry, has shared an interesting update on his upcoming film titled V. The film is expected to be a suspense thriller. The upcoming film also feature actor Sudheer Babu. Now, the lead actor of V has shared a video in which he says that the team will be making an announcement today. The video is hinting that the film could have a release on an OTT platform. There were previous news reports that the makers of the suspense thriller are planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform.

Now, with the latest post shared by Nani, it looks like the film will indeed release on an OTT platform. The actor stated that the announcement will be out today. The fans and followers of the actor are very excited about the latest update about the film V. The fans are hoping that they will finally get to know when the film will release. On the work front, Nani will also play the lead in the much-awaited drama, titled Tuck Jagadish.  

Check out the post 

The actor who featured in the blockbuster film Jersey will be seen in a challenging role. As per news reports, Nani has denied rumours that his character from Tuck Jagadish suffers from bipolar disorder. The actor reportedly said that the film is a family entertainer and that he is not playing a character who is suffering from bipolar disorder.         

(ALSO READ: Nani rubbishes reports of essaying a character with bipolar disorder in the upcoming film Tuck Jagadish?)

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement