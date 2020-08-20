Nani shares an intriguing post about his upcoming film V; Hints at the thriller's OTT release

Now, Nani has shared a video in which he says that the team will be making an announcement today. The video is hinting that the film V could have a release on an OTT platform.

The actor Nani who is fondly known as Natural Star in the film industry, has shared an interesting update on his upcoming film titled V. The film is expected to be a suspense thriller. The upcoming film also feature actor Sudheer Babu. Now, the lead actor of V has shared a video in which he says that the team will be making an announcement today. The video is hinting that the film could have a release on an OTT platform. There were previous news reports that the makers of the suspense thriller are planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform.

Now, with the latest post shared by Nani, it looks like the film will indeed release on an OTT platform. The actor stated that the announcement will be out today. The fans and followers of the actor are very excited about the latest update about the film V. The fans are hoping that they will finally get to know when the film will release. On the work front, Nani will also play the lead in the much-awaited drama, titled Tuck Jagadish.

Check out the post

The actor who featured in the blockbuster film Jersey will be seen in a challenging role. As per news reports, Nani has denied rumours that his character from Tuck Jagadish suffers from bipolar disorder. The actor reportedly said that the film is a family entertainer and that he is not playing a character who is suffering from bipolar disorder.

