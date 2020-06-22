  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nani shares a scene from Jersey that will give you goosebumps; Says 'We will get back with double power'

On the occasion of Father's Day, Natural star Nani took to Instagram and shared a scene from his blockbuster film, Jersey.
9484 reads Mumbai
Nani shares a scene from Jersey that will give you goosebumps; Says 'We will get back with double power'Nani shares a scene from Jersey that will give you goosebumps; Says 'We will get back with double power'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an intense and powerful role as Arjun, Nani smashed the ball out of the stadium along with a lot of boundaries with his 2019 film titled, Jersey. Nani delivered a phenomenal performance in his last film and fans can't wait to know what's next in the store for them. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the film industry has come to a standstill. The makers are eagerly looking forward to resuming the shooting of their respective films. Recently, Nani also promised his fans to come back with double power. 

Natural star Nani took to Instagram and shared a scene from his blockbuster film, Jersey. On the occasion of Father's Day, Nani shared, "Arjun - Dad of the decade... I know you all miss the first day first show’s .. me too .. hang in there .. we will get back with double power...#fathersday." The video is sure to give you goosebumps! 

Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri. 

Also Read: #4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic 

Check out Nani's latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen next in V, it is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

The upcoming thriller film was expected to release in March but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement