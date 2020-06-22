Nani shares a scene from Jersey that will give you goosebumps; Says 'We will get back with double power'

On the occasion of Father's Day, Natural star Nani took to Instagram and shared a scene from his blockbuster film, Jersey.

In an intense and powerful role as Arjun, Nani smashed the ball out of the stadium along with a lot of boundaries with his 2019 film titled, Jersey. Nani delivered a phenomenal performance in his last film and fans can't wait to know what's next in the store for them. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the film industry has come to a standstill. The makers are eagerly looking forward to resuming the shooting of their respective films. Recently, Nani also promised his fans to come back with double power.

Natural star Nani took to Instagram and shared a scene from his blockbuster film, Jersey. On the occasion of Father's Day, Nani shared, "Arjun - Dad of the decade... I know you all miss the first day first show’s .. me too .. hang in there .. we will get back with double power...#fathersday." The video is sure to give you goosebumps!

Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring . The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri.

Also Read: #4YearsForGentleman: Fans celebrate 4 years of Nani starrer; Nivetha Thomas gets nostalgic

Check out Nani's latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Nani will be seen next in V, it is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

The upcoming thriller film was expected to release in March but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×