Nani showers Angad Bedi with praise for his Hi Nanna performance; hints at future team-up

Nani, the Telugu superstar, has showered his Hi Nanna co-star, Angad Bedi, with heartfelt praise on social media. In a warm Instagram story, Nani lauded Angad's exceptional performance as Dr. Aravind, commending his grace and calling him a strong pillar for the film's success.

Nani praised Angad's collaborative spirit, stating, "Thank you, Angad, for being as amazing as you are. For playing Aravind with so much grace and standing as a strong pillar for #HiNanna. You are a team player, and I can't wait for us to be a team again soon. @angadbedi."

Angad Bedi, making his impressive South Indian debut with Hi Nanna, has received widespread acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of Dr. Aravind. Paired opposite Mrunal Thakur, Angad's character embodies a classic romanticism delivered with subtle charm in the film. This has impressed audiences and significantly contributed to the film's remarkable success.

More about Nani’s Hi Nanna movie

Hi Nanna tells the heartwarming story of Viraj, a single father and fashion photographer living in Mumbai with his adorable daughter, Mahi. Despite Mahi's persistent questions about her mother, Viraj has kept this part of his life shrouded in secrecy. This mystery surrounding Mahi's mother becomes the driving force of the narrative.

Adding a touch of charm and intrigue to the story is Yashna, played by the talented Mrunal Thakur. Her eye-catching presence and enigmatic role will lead you to a different world. Hi Nanna is produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. The film's cinematography was done by Sanu John Varghese, while Praveen Antony edited the story.

Hi Nanna boasts an impressive ensemble cast, bringing renowned actors like Jayaram and Angad Bedi to share the screen alongside the lead actors, Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film also features a special appearance by the versatile Shruti Haasan, adding another layer of star power to the project. Since its release, Hi Nanna has garnered widespread attention and appreciation for its heartwarming narrative and emotional depth. It has been lauded as a feel-good film that resonates with audiences seeking a touch of hope and connection.

