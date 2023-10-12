Nani starrer Hi Nanna and Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav gear up for teaser drop; Details here

Hi Nanna starring Nani and Venkatesh Daggubati featuring Saindhav, two highly anticipated Telugu films, are gearing up for their premieres, tantalizing fans with a glimpse of what's in store. The teasers for both films are likely to be released in the coming days, providing fans with yet another reason to mark their calendars.

Nani starrer Hi Nanna Teaser release date:

Nani fans can expect to see the emotional teaser of Hi Nanna on October 15, 2023, at a special event in Hyderabad. The film's teaser promises to offer a moving look at the film's plot and character interactions.

Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, stars the ever-charming Nani with the stunning Mrunal Thakur. The film promises to be a heartwarming family drama, and the teaser poster showcases the lead pair's romantic chemistry.

Notably, Nani will play a single parent with a mysterious past, while Mrunal Thakur will play his love interest. Baby Kiara Khanna takes on the pivotal role of Nani's daughter, providing a core conflict point to the plot.

This passionate love drama about a single parent with a mysterious past and his love interest, Mrunal Thakur, is set to release on December 21. The teaser premiere ceremony will offer insights into the film's central conflict, which revolves around Nani's daughter, Kiara Khanna.

Saindhav Teaser Release Date:

Saindhav will kick off its promotions by releasing a teaser on October 16. In the teaser poster, Daggubati Venkatesh, armed with a gun, takes center stage, hinting at a high-octane action spectacle.

Saindhav is a must-watch action film. Venkatesh, known for his versatile performances, is gearing up for his 75th film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2024, and the teaser promises to electrify fans with its intense action sequences.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and others star in Saindhav, which promises to be a powerful cinematic experience. Venkat Boyanapalli is the mastermind behind the production, while Santosh Narayanan's musical brilliance adds to the film's appeal.

