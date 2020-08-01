Nani starrer Jersey to be screened at the upcoming International Indian Toronto Film Festival

The media reports state that the southern drama Jersey has been selected for screening at the upcoming International Indian Toronto Film Festival.

As per the latest news reports, Natural Star Nani's film called Jersey will be screen at the upcoming International Indian Toronto Film Festival. The media reports state that the southern drama Jersey has been selected for screening at the International Indian Toronto Film Festival 2020. The upcoming film festival will reportedly be held between August 9 and 15. The southern film Jersey was among the blockbuster films of the year 2019. The film gave the lead actor's film career a massive boost.

Now, the southern drama helmed by ace director Gowtam Tinnanuri will reportedly be screened at the prestigious film festival. The fans and followers of the south star Nani are very excited about the latest news update about Jersey. The fans and film audiences who gave the film a thundering response at the box office are surely delighted to know that the film will be screened at the upcoming International Indian Toronto Film Festival. The south flick Jersey featured Nani in the lead. This film is also been remade in Bollywood.

The fans and film audiences are also looking forward to see the Bollywood remake of Jersey. The southern actor Nani who is fondly known as Natural Star will be seen in some interesting projects in the future. Nani is playing the lead in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish. The actor will also feature in the upcoming film called V. This film also stars Sudheer Babu in a key role.

