Nani starrer The Paradise to have 2 parts? Makers clarify long-running rumors after release postponement

The upcoming film The Paradise recently announced the postponement of its release. Avoiding a big clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, which was previously eyeing a March 2026 release, much like the Nani starrer, both films have successfully changed their premiere plans. While the sports drama will now release on April 30, the action film has locked an August 21, 2026, release date. Amid all the changes, there are rumors of The Paradise being released in two parts, with a follow-up film releasing soon after. However, the makers have confirmed that the film will be a standalone release.

The Paradise locks an independent release in August

Actor Nani’s upcoming project, The Paradise, has a lot of excitement around the release. With a new release date of August 21, the fans are curious about the progression and possibilities of a sequel. As per 123 Telugu, the film will be released as a freestanding production with no connection to other works and will be a single part drop, without any follow-ups. This was reportedly revealed by the makers to a fan who was curious about the film’s future.

Previously, there were murmurs of a possible box office clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 with Peddi and The Paradise. With excitement rising for all four projects, Peddi stepped away from the race with an April release plan, and The Paradise followed with an August premiere date as announced yesterday. However, the Yash and Ranveer Singh-led movies have not backed out as of now, with both aiming for a March 19, 2026, release.

All we know about The Paradise so far

Meanwhile, Nani’s The Paradise will be helmed by Srikanth Odela and has been called a high-octane action film. Apart from the lead star, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao have been reported to join in crucial roles. It is said to follow the story of an underprivileged group challenging the authorities and fighting for their rights.

