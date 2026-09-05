Nani starrer The Paradise to not release on September 24 due to pending shoot? Here's what we know

Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise is among the most anticipated Telugu films, and its September 24 release date has already generated considerable buzz. However, with the deadline fast approaching, questions are now being raised over whether the film will be ready in time. While speculation about a possible postponement has begun, the makers have not officially communicated any change to distributors or the trade.

Nani likely to take the call on film's release?

According to Gulte, Nani, who is currently in the United States, is expected to return to India soon. The actor will then reportedly meet the team and assess the production status before taking a final call on the release plans. For now, September 24 continues to be the announced date, with the team working towards meeting the deadline.

The biggest concern appears to be the amount of work still left to complete. Reportedly, one song is yet to be shot, while several other technical and post-production activities also is yet-to-be done before The Paradise releases. The remaining schedule has therefore become crucial as the team races against time.

Film has already faced two delays

The upcoming action drama has previously missed its planned release windows in March and August. After those delays, the makers settled on September 24 and have been pushing to deliver the film on the new date. Another postponement could put additional pressure on the production as well as create uncertainty for distributors and exhibitors who are preparing for the release.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the lead role in HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was the third installment in the thriller franchise and featured Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with Adivi Sesh reprising his role as KD. Additionally, Karthi made a cameo appearance, hinting at the franchise's next chapter.

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