Nani starrer The Paradise’s glimpse to be unveiled in English and Spanish languages? Here’s what we know

The Telugu film industry has boasted superstars for decades, but there is no denying that there will never be anyone quite like Nani. Through sheer dedication and hard work, he has earned the title of ‘Natural Star’ and is now pushing boundaries with his upcoming projects.

After their super successful collaboration in Srikanth Odela’s debut film Dasara, official news broke a few months ago that the duo is teaming up once again for a special project. So far, we only know that the film has been titled The Paradise.

Now, in exciting new updates about the project, an official glimpse into the world of The Paradise is set to be released on March 3, 2025. The makers are calling it a raw statement of The Paradise.

What makes this even more special is that Nani will be dubbing for the film in Spanish. Yes, you heard that right! Nani will be the first Indian actor to take his film to Spain, which certainly calls for a celebration. The glimpse will be released in English, Spanish, Bengali, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nani has always been an advocate for not overdoing the whole Pan-Indian phenomenon. He has consistently maintained that a film should only be pushed where it belongs. This suggests that The Paradise has something unique to offer beyond being just another mainstream film. Will the film contain sequences set in Spain? Is Nani playing a leader of the Spanish people? The possibilities are endless, but we might get some conclusive answers on March 3, 2025.

Nani was last seen in the riveting action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which emerged as both a critical and commercial success.

Next, the Natural Star will be seen in an intense action-thriller, portraying the role of a ruthless cop, Arjun Sarkaar, in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case. The recently released teaser promises to showcase Nani in his bloodiest avatar yet. Following this, he will star in Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise as well as an untitled project directed by Sujeeth.

Which of Nani’s upcoming projects are you most excited to witness on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!