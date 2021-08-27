Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish skips theatrical release, to premier on OTT in September; Deets Inside

Nani will next be seen in the upcoming film Tuck Jagadish, which is one of the most awaited films of 2021. After a long postponement due to coronavirus, the makers of Tuck Jagadish took to social media and announced that the film will be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on 10 September, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nani shared a video scene from Tuck Jagadish to make this announcement of the OTT release. Nani and makers were very particular to release the movie in theatres but due to the ongoing pandemic situation and long postponement, the makers have finally chosen the way of OTT. Nani recently also released a long note of how he wished for a theatrical release as he is a total 'big screen person' but is torn between financial pressures faced by producers. It is to be noted that Tuck Jagadish completed the entire filming in January itself and was scheduled to release on April 16, 2020.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish is touted to be a family drama. It features Ritu Varma as the leading lady and, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini will be seen in pivotal roles. S. Thaman is the music composer. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana and marks his second collaboration with Nani after Ninnu Kori (2017). The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.