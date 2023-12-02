Nani talks about completing 15 years in cinema; says he is happy to have not lost track of his vision

Nani is undeniably one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry at present. The actor’s intrinsic ability to portray the most complicated of roles with indiscernible ease has earned him the moniker, Natural Star.

The Dasara actor made his debut in 2008 with the film Ashta Chamma, helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and has been an active part of the industry for 15 years now. In the time span, he has featured in 30 films as well. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor opened about completing a decade and a half in the industry, and the kind of films he has done over time.

Nani says 15 years of stardom has not changed who he is

Talking about his journey in 15 years, Nani said that he is glad that he has completed the time period without losing track of what he wants to do. He further said that he is happy he is still the same from the time he started, in a sense that the kind of cinema he wants to do, the kind of cinema he loves as well as the way he is have not changed in the 15 years.

The Jersey actor also said that he wants to be remembered for the quality of the films he does, and not their number. He said he wants people to be able to think of several of his films, purely on the basis of quality, and that he experiments with different genres for this reason.

Nani on the work front

Nani will next be seen in the romantic drama film Hi Nanna, helmed by debutant Shouryuv. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, apart from the Devadas actor, and also has Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that the film will be exploring the relationship between a father and a daughter and will also have a romantic angle to it. Hi Nanna has been bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainment. Further, the music for the film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the film’s camera. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7th, and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

ALSO READ: Hi Nanna: Runtime, censor certification, release date; All you need to know about Nani-Mrunal Thakur starrer