Nani to collaborate with Kubera director Sekhar Kammula for his next? REPORT

Nani and Kubera director Sekhar Kammula are likely to team up for a movie soon, marking their first collaboration. As per a report by India Today Digital, the Natural Star and director are currently in the initial phase of discussion and apparently it has been developing positively.

The report claims that an industry insider revealed how both Nani and Sekhar have been wanting to collaborate with each other for quite some time. Despite having the same desire, the actor’s and director’s schedules didn’t align in time.

However, as Nani and Sekhar are wrapping up their current projects soon, it seems that a potential collaboration is in the cards soon. Moreover, the report also details how Sekhar believes Nani would be the perfect choice for a role he has in mind, which blends realism with heavy emotions.

As the actor and director have had multiple discussions on various ideas, an official confirmation from either party is awaited and will only be known in due time.

Coming to both of their work fronts, Nani is currently in the works for his movie HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie co-produced by Nani himself serves as the third installment in the crime thriller cinematic universe titled HIT Universe.

With Nani in the lead role playing a dreaded and violent police officer, the movie features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Brahmaji, and many more in key roles. Apart from them, actors Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh from previous installments are also expected to make an appearance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Nani has also confirmed he will be collaborating with directors Srikanth Odela and Sujeeth for future projects as well.

On the other hand, Sekhar Kammula is currently in the works of the movie Kubera starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film is expected to be an intriguing tale with Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the co-lead.

The movie, which is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, also has actors Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and more in prominent characters.