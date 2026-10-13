Nani to team up with Meiyazhagan director Prem Kumar for his next romantic film after Bloody Romeo; Report

Nani recently played the lead role in director Srikanth Odela’s action thriller The Paradise. With the actor confirming that a romantic film is next on his lineup, 96 and Meiyazhagan filmmaker C. Prem Kumar is reportedly being considered for a collaboration with him.

Nani’s romantic film to be with 96 director?

According to Telugu360 and Movies Singapore, Nani is set to collaborate with Prem Kumar on an emotional love story. The film is said to feature a strong female lead, with Rukmini Vasanth reportedly finalised for the role. However, these remain unconfirmed reports, and neither the actor nor the director has officially announced the project.

In a recent interview, Nani confirmed that he would work on a romantic film after Bloody Romeo . He described it as a subtle and sweet love story intended for audiences of all ages.

The Natural Star added that children were often the first to approach him at functions and public appearances. He also expressed his happiness at working on a film that children could enjoy watching.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the action thriller The Paradise , directed by Srikanth Odela. Set in the 1980s, the film follows Jadal, a young man who rises against the brutality of feudal landlord Shikanja Malik and his son. As violence against his community intensifies, Jadal unites his people and leads a bloody rebellion to secure their freedom and basic rights.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao and Tanikella Bharani in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, and Sathyaraj also make cameo appearances. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music and background score.

Looking ahead, the actor will play the lead role in Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth. The film, previously announced by the actor, is described as a stylish action comedy.

According to Nani, the film will be a sleek and witty entertainer. He is expected to portray a character with two distinct identities: a chef and an outlaw. The actor has also revealed that the action sequences will not be excessively raw or gory.

Although details about the film’s plot and characters remain under wraps, reports suggest that Preity Mukundhan and Prithviraj Sukumaran could play key roles. The makers recently unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look, offering a glimpse of Nani’s new hairstyle.

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