Nani to wrap up The Paradise and kickstart Bloody Romeo shoot in June 2026? Find out

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is slated for release in theatres on August 21, 2026. While the action film is currently in production, reports suggest that the actor may wrap up the shoot soon and begin work on his next film, Bloody Romeo, in June 2026.

Nani to kickstart Bloody Romeo shoot in June 2026?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Nani is expected to wrap up the shoot for The Paradise soon. After completing the film, he is likely to begin shooting for Bloody Romeo in June 2026. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made yet.

For those unaware, Nani announced his next project, Bloody Romeo , on his 42nd birthday. The team shared an animated announcement teaser, hinting at a stylish gangster actioner.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is set to be part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU), sharing a world with films like Saaho and They Call Him OG. While more details about the project have not been revealed yet, reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a pivotal role.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in director Sailesh Kolanu’s action crime drama HIT: The Third Case. It marked the third installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe, following the films led by Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. With Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, the film ended with a post-credit scene setting up a fourth installment featuring Karthi.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in The Paradise , directed by Srikanth Odela. The film features the Natural Star in a violent avatar, reportedly portraying a fierce leader of an underprivileged community fighting for citizenship and challenging systemic oppression.

Apart from Nani, the film also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on March 26, 2026. However, due to pending work, it was postponed to August 21, 2026. Recently, the makers also released the first single, Aaya Sher, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.