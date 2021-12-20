Nani turns photographer for Ante Sundaraniki co-star Nazriya Nazim Fahadh & they are too cute to miss

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has treated us with some cute photos of her clicked by Telugu star Nani. The actress who turns 27 today is seen wearing a grey eskimo jacket and her cute expressions are winner. Netizens are in aww of these photos and have filled the comment box with birthday wishes.

Nani and Nazriya will be seen working together in Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki. The Malayalam beauty will be making her Telugu debut with Nani’s next and fans cannot wait to know what's in store next.

Check out her recent photos below, clicked during the shooting of her Telugu debut film:

Jointly Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya and Rahul Ramakrishna playing pivotal roles. The score for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar. Principal photography of the movie commenced in April 2021. Besides Ante Sundaraniki.