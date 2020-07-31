  • facebook
Nani was the first choice for Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film with Mahanati producers?

Now, the latest media reports state that Dulquer Salmaan's role was initially offered to the Gang Leader actor Nani.
The latest news update about the Natural Star Nani states that he was the original choice for a film which has Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Now, the latest media reports state that Dulquer Salmaan's role was initially offered to the Gang Leader actor Nani. The makers of Mahanati are baking the new film with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The makers of the upcoming film have also unveiled the first look poster of the film. The upcoming film reportedly is a period drama. The love story will see Dulquer Salmaan in an Army officer's role.

As per the latest news update, the southern actor Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying the role of Lieutenant Ram. The period love drama is yet to receive its official title. But, the first look poster of the upcoming film is already generating a lot of interest and intrigue in the film. The southern film with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead is backed by Priyanka Dutt under the banner Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies. The fans and followers of Dulquer Salmaan are very impressed by the first look poster of the untitled flick. The makers revealed the first look of the film on the lead actor's birthday, which was a special treat for his fans.

Dulquer Salmaan will also feature in the southern drama called Kurup. This film reportedly is a gangster drama. Some time back, the pictures from the sets of Kurup were leaked on social media, and it sees the lead actor in a retro avatar.

Credits :thehansindia.com

