Nani watches Republic ahead of release; Says Sai Dharam Tej's kindness has comeback in form of prayers

Although Sai Dharam Tej is currently hospitalised due to an accident, he is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Republic, tomorrow, on October 1. Actor Nani got a special screening of the film, ahead of the release and he is totally impressed. The actor took to Twitter and heaped praises for Sai Dharam Tej and director Deva Katta as he penned a review about the film.

Nani took to Twitter and wrote, "Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team.” Well, as the film gets a big thumbs up from the Natural Star, fans have now pinned high expectations on Republic.



Watched Republic.

For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta ‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team — Nani (@NameisNani) September 30, 2021

Republic is a political thriller directed by Deva Katta. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraj and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles. Sai Dharam Tej is appearing in a new avatar of a young dynamic IAS officer as Panja Abhiram.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni's aura & simplicity is captivating says his Bangarraju co star Meenakshi Dixit

The pre-release event, trailer launch and now theatrical release, all are happening without Sai Dharam Tej as he is in the hospital recovering from the injuries he suffered in the bike accident. However, the movie is all over the news as his uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan made some sensational revelations about the film industry and Sai Dharam Tej's health. He said that Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet.