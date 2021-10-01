Nani welcomes October with happy PICS; Nivetha Thomas gives a sneak peek into her shoot life

Nani took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photos from his vacation to welcome the new month of October. The actor is excited about every month and shares a picture to welcome it. In the photos, Nani can be seen in all smiles posing for a selfie. Sharing the photo, the Tuck Jagadish actor wrote, "October."

Nani is awaiting the release of Shyam Singha Roy alongside Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The actor has wrapped up the shoot and is keen on only releasing the film in theatres as his last two movies- V and Tuck Jagadish opted for OTT. He is currently shooting for Ante Sundaraniki with Naziya Nazim, directed by Vivek Athreya.

Nivetha Thomas also took to social media and shared a sneak peek into her shoot life as she performed an intense action scene on the sets of her next movie Saakini Dhaakini, an official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners. As the film is full-on action and stunts, it is said that Nivetha will be seen in a never-before-seen role.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nivetha wrote, "Getting used to some tumbling and twirling. Getting there!#SD. What are we making @sudheerkvarma sir?" Even, Rana Daggubati is impressed with Nivetha's action as he commented fire.

Saakini Dhaakini also stars Regina Cassandra along with Nivetha in the film and is directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame. The project is being bankrolled by Suresh Productions.