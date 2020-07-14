  1. Home
Nani to work with his Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for an upcoming film soon?

The talented actor is reportedly been considered to play the lead in an upcoming film which will be helmed by south director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The ace director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the Natural Star Nani have previously done the super hit film Jersey together.
The southern actor Nani who is fondly known Natural Star by his fans and followers will be seen in some interesting roles in the coming future. The talented actor is reportedly been considered to play the lead in an upcoming film which will be helmed by south director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The ace director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the Natural Star Nani have previously done the super hit film Jersey together, in 2019. Now, there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the actor and director will be doing a film together once again.

As per media reports, the director is in talks with the Tuck Jagadish actor. The news reports further add that director Gowtam Tinnanuri is very impressed by the south actor Nani. He when to add that when he was planning to do the film Jersey, the actors would just lose interest in the script with sometime of the narration. But, when the director reportedly had approached Nani for Jersey, the actor loved the script and said yes to it. The ace south director Gowtam Tinnanuri also further said that whenever he told Nani about scenes from the film, the actor would be very attentive.

The southern director goes on to add that the actor would perform the scenes beyond the expectations of the director and that he would also shoot without doing rehearsals. The director, Gowtam Tinnanuri is all praise for the Natural Star.

