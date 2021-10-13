Nani29: Actor to announce his next on October 15; To team up Swaroop RSJ director?

Tollywood actor Nani, fondly known as Natural star, is all set with his next movie. The actor will be announcing his 29th movie on 15 October at 1:53 PM, on the occasion of Dussehra. The film is tentatively being referred to as #Nani29. Fans are very much excited to know the details about Nani29 and are already on Twitter.

Nani took to social media and shared a poster to announce the big news about his next movie. The poster looks dark and gives spooky vibes.

According to the latest reports, Nani will be teaming up with director Swaroop RSJ for his 29th film. The director shot to fame with his debut movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starring Naveen Polishetty. Nani has previously expressed his fondness towards this movie and called it one of his favorites movies. Well, if this news turns out to be true, it will be interesting to watch an amazing storyline and act on the big screen.

Despite the pandemic, Nani bagged success with two films V and Tuck Jagadish, which were released on OTT. The actor has another two movies awaiting release- Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundariniki. Nani wrapped up shooting for Shyam Singh Roy and is awaiting the release in theatres. Ante Sundariniki also starring Nazriya Nazim is progressing shoot at brisk phase. So far, two schedules of the shoot have been completed.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya to move into a plush new home in Hyderabad?

Nani’s movie subjects are always unique, which makes the audience connect to each of his roles and film. The actor seems to be prepping to entertain his fans with back-to-back movies in the upcoming year too.