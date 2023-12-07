Nani's 5 must-watch movies; from Shyam Singha Roy to Jersey
Nani’s latest film Hi Nanna has just hit the theaters. Here are five must watch films of the actor from Yevada Subramanyam in 2015 to Ante Sundaraniki in 2022.
Nani’s latest film Hi Nanna has just hit the theaters on December 7th. The film, which is helmed by debutant Shouryuv, features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur. Jayaram, Nassar, Angad Bedi and many more in prominent roles, and has garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Over the course of his career spanning 15 years, Nani has featured in some of the most versatile and entertaining films.
Here are the top 5 must watch Nani films
1. Yevade Subramanyam (2015)
- Director: Nag Ashwin
- Cast: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair, Nassar, Ritu Varma
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Yevada Subramanyam is the directorial debut of Nag Ashwin. The film revolves around the eponymous protagonist, and how his life changes from a money minded corporate employee to someone who learns to live their life to the fullest. The film has been bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, while the music for the film has been composed by Radhan. The film received widespread critical as well as commercial acclaim upon release.
2. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015)
- Director: Maruthi
- Cast: Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Vennela Kishore
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a 2015 romantic comedy film helmed by Maruthi. The film revolves around Lucky, who suffers from amnesia. He falls in love with Nandana, a Kuchipudi dancer. The story also brings up a love triangle between Lucky, Nandana and Ajay. The film was bankrolled by Bunny Vas, under the banners of GA2 Pictures and UV Creations. The music for the film was composed by Gopi Sundar, and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.
3. Jersey (2019)
- Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Harish Kalyan, Sathyaraj, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Jersey is perhaps the most famous film on this list. The sports drama film, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri came out in 2019, and was an instant blockbuster. The film was even remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film revolves around a cricketer Arjun and his personal as well as professional journey. The film also explores Arjun’s relationship with his son Nani.
4. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)
- Director: Rahul Sankrityan
- Cast: Nani, Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam
- Where to watch: Netflix
Shyam Singha Roy is a 2021 period romantic drama film that seamlessly incorporates the present day era to the 1960s. The film also has a major social aspect to it as well, and called out the caste system that was highly prevalent during the 1960s. The film received highly positive reviews upon release, and is considered one of the best films in Nani’s filmography.
5. Ante Sundaraniki (2022)
- Director: Vivek Athreya
- Cast: Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Rohini, Naresh, Azhagam Perumal, Nadhiya
- Where to watch: Netflix
Ante Sundaraniki is a 2022 romantic comedy film that follows the love story of Sundar (played by Nani) and Leela (played by Nazriya Nazim). The film also touches upon medical conditions, and how they are perceived in orthodox Indian households. The film was highly appreciated for the way it portrayed serious conditions with humor. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and the music for the film was composed by Vivek Sagar.
