Nani’s Birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Natural Star on OTT that are a testament to the actor’s range
On the occasion of Nani’s 41st birthday, Pinkvilla has curated a list of 5 must-watch films of the actor, which you can catch on OTT. Read on!
There is no doubt that Nani is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry at present. On February 24th, as the Natural Star celebrates his 41st birthday, Pinkvilla has curated a list of 5 must-watch films from Nani’s extensive filmography. Check out the list below!
5 must watch films of Nani
1. Jersey
- Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jersey is a beautiful father-son story that focuses on Arjun, a cricketer forced to quit due to unforeseen circumstances. His life goes downhill since he even loses his government job due to a bribery accusation. In desperate need of money, with the main objective of making his son’s dream come true, Arjun returns to the cricket field and becomes a successful cricketer despite all odds. The film, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released in 2019, was a blockbuster hit, and was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.
2. Hi Nanna
- Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi
- Where to watch: Netflix
Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv, was released in December 2023. The film was a smashing hit at the box office, with fans even saying it was the most beautiful film they had seen in a while. Hi Nanna follows the tale of a father and daughter who cross paths with a woman named Yashna. How they interact, and the changes that follow in the trio’s lives form the crux of the story.
3. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy
- Cast: Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Sithara
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a 2015 comedy film directed by Maruthi. The film revolves around the protagonist, Lucky, who suffers from short-term memory loss. This issue has even caused Lucky to be rejected in marriage proposals. However, it is love at first sight for Lucky when he sees Nandana, and how he convinces her to get married forms the basis of the story.
4. Eega
- Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kichcha Sudeepa, Srinivasa Reddy
- Where to watch: Aha Video
Directed by SS Rajamouli, Eega is a 2017 fantasy action film about the lead character, Nani, who is in love with Bindu. When Nani is killed by a businessman named Sudeep, who is also in love with Bindu, the former reincarnates as a housefly to take revenge on Sudeep. How he carries out his revenge with the help of Bindu forms the rest of the story.
5. Pilla Zamindar
- Cast: Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanraj
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Pilla Zamindar follows the story of a spoilt youngster who hopes to inherit his grandfather’s property. However, his grandfather has other plans and imposes three conditions on him for his education, including attending a particular college. The crux of the story is how the youngster’s life takes a turn.
