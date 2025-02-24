Nani’s Birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Natural Star on OTT that are a testament to the actor’s range

There is no doubt that Nani is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry at present. On February 24th, as the Natural Star celebrates his 41st birthday, Pinkvilla has curated a list of 5 must-watch films from Nani’s extensive filmography. Check out the list below!

5 must watch films of Nani

1. Jersey

Cast: Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jersey is a beautiful father-son story that focuses on Arjun, a cricketer forced to quit due to unforeseen circumstances. His life goes downhill since he even loses his government job due to a bribery accusation. In desperate need of money, with the main objective of making his son’s dream come true, Arjun returns to the cricket field and becomes a successful cricketer despite all odds. The film, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released in 2019, was a blockbuster hit, and was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

2. Hi Nanna

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi

Where to watch: Netflix

Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv, was released in December 2023. The film was a smashing hit at the box office, with fans even saying it was the most beautiful film they had seen in a while. Hi Nanna follows the tale of a father and daughter who cross paths with a woman named Yashna. How they interact, and the changes that follow in the trio’s lives form the crux of the story.

3. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

Cast: Nani, Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Naresh, Sithara

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a 2015 comedy film directed by Maruthi. The film revolves around the protagonist, Lucky, who suffers from short-term memory loss. This issue has even caused Lucky to be rejected in marriage proposals. However, it is love at first sight for Lucky when he sees Nandana, and how he convinces her to get married forms the basis of the story.

4. Eega

Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kichcha Sudeepa, Srinivasa Reddy

Where to watch: Aha Video

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Eega is a 2017 fantasy action film about the lead character, Nani, who is in love with Bindu. When Nani is killed by a businessman named Sudeep, who is also in love with Bindu, the former reincarnates as a housefly to take revenge on Sudeep. How he carries out his revenge with the help of Bindu forms the rest of the story.

5. Pilla Zamindar

Cast: Nani, Haripriya, Bindu Madhavi, Srinivas Avasarala, Dhanraj

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pilla Zamindar follows the story of a spoilt youngster who hopes to inherit his grandfather’s property. However, his grandfather has other plans and imposes three conditions on him for his education, including attending a particular college. The crux of the story is how the youngster’s life takes a turn.