Nani's candid remarks on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show: ‘I will definitely say no’

Natural star Nani is known for choosing movies that are different from what most people make, and for helping new actors and filmmakers. He is also known for speaking his mind. There was a recent incident where the Hi Nanna movie actor was questioned about making an appearance on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan hosted by Bollywood biggie Karan Johar. However, the answer that Ashta Chamma movie actor gave shocked everyone present in the interview.

In a recent round table meeting organized by India Today, Nani expressed his reservations about appearing on the immensely popular Bollywood talk show, Koffee with Karan. When asked about the possibility of receiving a call from Karan Johar or an invitation to the show, Ante Sundaraniki actor answered that question by saying that he would be open to discussing movies with Karan Johar personally, but the show's format didn't align with his values.

Nani declared, "I will definitely say no to Koffee with Karan. I would say that very politely to him, but I will definitely go and visit him personally and talk." He emphasized his preference for keeping his personal life private.

Nani's decision to decline an invitation to Koffee with Karan, a show known for its controversial content and personal revelations, highlights his commitment to his values and his desire to maintain a certain level of privacy in his personal life.

Nani’s upcoming release Hi Nanna

Nani is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Hi Nanna, a heartwarming story about the relationship between a father and daughter. The film, directed by debutant director Shouryuv, is set to hit the silver screens on December 7 and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

With Hi Nanna, Nani once again showcases his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level. The film's teaser, released last month, received widespread positive reviews, and expectations are high for the film's success. One of the lyrical video songs, Samayama, that was released has gotten immense love from the audience.

Check out the lyrical video song of Nani’s Hi Nanna movie Samayama below

Nani's upcoming movie which marks his 31st film is titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with director Vivek Athreya. The movie will also star Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in lead roles. Reportedly it is said to be an action entertainer and will be released in multiple languages.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu gets emotional at father Krishna's first death anniversary prayer meet in Hyderabad