Nani's comment on MAA Elections goes viral as he calls it an 'unhealthy trend'

MAA Elections 2021 will be held on October 10, 2021. Ahead of the elections, Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj, the two contenders for the President's post have shared details about their panel members. Amidst this, Nani's comment on MAA has caught everyone's attention. In a recent interview, Nani was asked what is one thing he would like to change about the Telugu film industry.

To this he replied, There's a lot of press meets, MAAs, meetings, elections, each one blaming one another and I think it is an unhealthy trend. I hope it changes and somebody puts a stop to this." His comment has not gone well among many from the industry.

According to social media buzz and various media reports, a lot of people from the film industry are upset with Nani's comment on MAA Elections. Apparently, a MAA election campaign follower said "It is unfair of Nani to comment about MAA elections while he is not a part of the election campaign. He doesn't have a detailed understanding of the way MAA elections are carried out. How can he comment about the MAA elections procedure while he is not a part of the election campaign? His comments were made in poor taste."

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021: Vishnu Manchu introduces his panel members; Here's what fans have to say

On the work front, last seen in Tuck Jagadish, Nani has an interesting lineup of films to release in 2021 and 2022. The Natural star of the Telugu industry will be seen next in one of the much-anticipated films Shyam Singha Roy.

Meanwhile, currently, he is shooting for his next film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is making her debut in Tollywood with this film.