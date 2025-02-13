Nani’s crime thriller HIT 3 to feature surprise entry from THESE two veterans of film franchise; REPORT

After a smashing hit with Saripodhaa Saanivaram, all eyes are on Nani’s next project HIT 3, which will make it to the big screens in the summer of 2025. The Sailesh Kolanu directorial has already been a much-famed film franchise and audiences are anticipating a positive response from the third part already.

And now, according to the latest report by Koimoi, besides Nani in the titular role of Arjun Sarkar in the third installment, the film will also feature two surprise special appearances.

Well, actors Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, who had spearheaded the previous parts of the film franchise, are likely to join in the triquel for a cameo role, making the plot of the movie turn out all the more interesting.

However, these are mere reports at the moment and any official confirmation on the matter is yet to be made from the actors’ sides or the makers. Nonetheless, it would be exciting to witness both veterans of the HIT franchise team up with the new lead Nani and bring magic to the silver screen.

For the unversed, HIT 3 is supposed to hit the theaters on May 1, 2025.

Besides this, Nani also has been bracing up for another impactful performance. The actor has collaborated with filmmaker Srikanth Odela for an epic action thriller titled The Paradise.

The duo, who had previously worked together for Dasara, have planned an impeccable storyline and project. Nani is said to have built a completely new physique and will be donning a totally new avatar for the same.

Other than that, there has also been a slight buzz around Nani’s other announced project, a film with the director Sujeeth. Ever since it was announced, there has been no update about its shooting, leading to many thinking if it has been shelved.