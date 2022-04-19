Nani's Jersey turns 3: Interesting facts about the National Award-winning movie

The Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, and Ronit Kamra was one of the best Telugu films in 2019. Being a cricket film, the most loved sport of India, Jersey garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. This National Award-winning movie struck a chord with the audiences and impressed the critics as well. 3 years ago, on this day, Jersey was released and became a massive success.

This film is about a cricketer who makes it to the Indian Cricket team after a lot of struggles to fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey, as a gift. Nani essays the role of Arjun, once a passionate cricket player and now a good for nothing husband who relies on his wife for money. Actress Shraddha Srinath played the role of Nani's wife, Sathyaraj as the cricket mentor and Ronith as the son. The music composed by Anirudh Ravichander is still one of the favourite soundtracks for many music lovers.

On that note, as Jersey turns 3, here are a few interesting facts about the film you must know

1) There were rumours that the film is based on a real-life story. However, director Gowtham clarified that it's not based on any real-life stories but is inspired. The director drew inspiration from the cricketer player, Raman Lamba for restarting the protagonist's cricket journey again in the mid-30s.

2) During the climax, the protagonist suffers from a heart problem due to which he decides to give up his career. Here the cricketer seems to have drawn inspiration from an England-based cricketer named James Taylor. James too had to give up his career due to his heart condition.

3) Nani’s performance in the role of the cricketer was hugely appreciated, which made him included in the list of 100 greatest performances of the decade.

4) Jersey won two National Awards in the 67th National Film Awards for both, the Best Telugu Film and Best Editor categories.

5) Initially, the first look and quite a few posters of Jersey was just a cricket bat and a t-shirt with the title Jersey. However, later designers Anil and Bhanu, who worked on a prestigious project, Jersey, shared an unseen poster and revealed that this was the first preference for the first look.

6) It was said that actresses Reba Monica John and Kashmira Pardeshi were considered for the female lead role. Finally, the role went to Shraddha Srinath.

7) Remember when the entire theatre went emotional when Nani’s character got selected to play in the Ranji team? Yes, Nani revealed that there was no preparation for the scene in advance as he performed on the director's instructions and that is the reason why it came out quite well and struck many hearts

8) After much acclaim from all over the world, Jersey is remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur and is set to release next week. All eyes are on the remake and whether it will live up to expectations or not.

Also Read: Will Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake of Jersey do justice to Nani's original? COMMENT