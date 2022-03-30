Nani's 'little superhero JunnuMan' turns 5; Shyam Singha Roy star wishes his son with an adorable VIDEO

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Nani also dons the role of a doting father to his son Arjun. He keeps posting precious moments with his little bundle of joy on social media. On the occasion of his son's 5 birthday, the Shyam Singha Roy actor compiled an adorable video for Instagram. At the beginning of this short clip, Arjun is dressed in the Batman costume, possibly getting ready to take off.

Later he can be seen cuddling his dad and the personalised cushion next to them says, "Happy Birthday". The natural star captioned his post, "My little super hero JunnuMan turns 5".

Recently, Nani and his family were clicked at a theatre in Hyderabad. The actor along with his wife Anjana and son Junnu stepped into the city for a movie night. Most likely, the star witnessed the period action drama, RRR.

Up next, the Jersey actor will play the lead in Srikanth Odela's Dasara. Nani will don a never seen raw avatar as Dharani for his next. He will be sharing screen space with National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. A couple of days back, the makers dropped the first look of the actor from this action-packed tale.

He also has the comedy flick Ante Sundaraniki in his kitty. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, this Malayalam project will have Nazriya Nazim as the female lead. She will be making her Tollywood debut with this laughter ride.

