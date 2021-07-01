Nani's Shyam Singha Roy: Last shooting schedule of the Rahul Sankritya directorial begins In Hyderabad

Recently, art director Avinash Kolla has renovated the massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad that was damaged due to heavy rains.

Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most anticipated films. First look poster of Nani as well as Sai Pallavi received good response. It is being anticipated that the director Rahul Sankrityan is making the film and a whole new experience to Telugu audience is on the cards as the story is apparently one of its kind. Now, at a time when fans are waiting for the makers to announce updates about the film, it has been announced by the makers that the final schedule has started in Hyderabad.

Art director Avinash Kolla has renovated the massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad that was damaged due to heavy rains. Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film in the set. It has been revealed that Nani has also joined the sets for the last shooting schedule. In the poster released by the makers, Nani is seen in khaki outfit, wherein there are lots of people with tridents in their hands.

Shyam is back :)

Last schedule begins #ShyamSinghaRoy pic.twitter.com/crTtJCJO0s — Nani (@NameisNani) July 1, 2021

Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before role in the film produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. The film has three leading ladies namely Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. are playing female leads and several top-notch technicians working for the film. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.

