  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy: Last shooting schedule of the Rahul Sankritya directorial begins In Hyderabad

Recently, art director Avinash Kolla has renovated the massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad that was damaged due to heavy rains.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:08 pm
Nani's Shyam Singha Roy: Last shooting schedule of the Rahul Sankritya directorial begins In Hyderabad Nani's Shyam Singha Roy: Last shooting schedule of the Rahul Sankritya directorial begins In Hyderabad
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most anticipated films. First look poster of Nani as well as Sai Pallavi received good response. It is being anticipated that the director Rahul Sankrityan is making the film and a whole new experience to Telugu audience is on the cards as the story is apparently one of its kind. Now, at a time when fans are waiting for the makers to announce updates about the film, it has been announced by the makers that the final schedule has started in Hyderabad.

Art director Avinash Kolla has renovated the massive set depicting Kolkata in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad that was damaged due to heavy rains. Currently, the makers are canning important scenes of the film in the set. It has been revealed that Nani has also joined the sets for the last shooting schedule. In the poster released by the makers, Nani is seen in khaki outfit, wherein there are lots of people with tridents in their hands.

Also Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2: Audio rights of the Prashanth Neel directorial sold at THIS whopping amount

Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before role in the film produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. The film has three leading ladies namely Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. are playing female leads and several top-notch technicians working for the film. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Shyam Singha Roy: Makers of Nani starrer spend a whopping amount for the film's last schedule in Hyderabad
Tuck Jagadish Pre Release: Nani REVEALS he got 'warning with love' from his fan during Shyam Singha Roy shoot
Shyam Singha Roy First Look: Nani dons royal Bengali look; Promises an epic period drama
Shyam Singha Roy: Nani kickstarts shoot from today; Shares his calmest moment from the sets
Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi and Nani with their team perform puja as they begin the shoot today; See Pics
Nani to essay the role of a filmmaker in the upcoming drama Shyam Singha Roy?