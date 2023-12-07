Nani’s son Arjun has an endearing reaction to his father's performance in Hi Nanna; VIDEO
The adorable interaction between Nani and his son Arjun from the US screening of Hi Nanna, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is winning over the internet.
With his latest release, the Mrunal Thakur co-starrer Hi Nanna, Nani is back on the big screen. There has been an immediate outpour of love for the film and its leading star from the fans. A video from Hi Nanna’s screening in the US is currently all over social media. In the said video, Nani’s son Arjun can be seen smiling and hugging his father after the screening is over.
Fans have loved the adorable interaction between Nani and his son, and judging by Arjun’s reaction in the video, netizens think that Arjun liked Hi Nanna.
Nani and his son Arjun’s endearing interaction from the Hi Nanna screening leaves fans in awe
Nani and Munal Thakur’s Hi Nanna is having its theatrical release today, December 7, 2023. Nani flew to the US for the premiere of Hi Nanna, and from the video shared from the screening, it’s clear that Nani as well as his loved ones—especially his son Arjun—seems to have liked the film.
Check out the video of Nani and his son here:
Hi Nanna has hit theaters today with an overwhelmingly positive response. The film will mark Mrunal Thakur's second Tollywood outing after the stupendous success of last year's Sita Ramam, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Netizens have been calling Hi Nanna an emotional ride and a film that will tug the audience's heartstrings. The film follows Nani's character Viraj, a single father, and his six-year-old daughter Mahi, played by Kiara Khanna. The film also features Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Jayaram.
Nani’s professional front
This year, Nani completed 15 years in the film industry. The actor began his career with the 2008 box-office success Ashta Chamma. Over the years, Nani has inarguably established himself as one of the best actors in Telugu cinema. It seems like, with Hi Nanna, another Nani film has managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film has been helmed by Shouryuv, while the music has been handled by composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. Nani had another release this year, Dasara, which also featured Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, and Shine Tom Chacko.
