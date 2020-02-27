Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish inspired by Mani Ratnam's Agni Natchathiram? Find Out

The latest news reports about Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish state that the storyline of the film is inspired by Mani Ratnam's Agni Natchathiram.

The upcoming film Tuck Jagadish starring the south actor Nani is reportedly inspired by Mani Ratnam's Agni Natchathiram. The makers of the film, Tuck Jagadish had previously revealed the first look of the film. The lead actor Nani is seen in a formal shirt and trousers and is trying to tuck his shirt in. The south actor Nani who featured in the film Gang Leader will be playing a quirky character in Tuck Jagadish. The makers of the film haven't revealed many details of the southern film, but the fans are hoping it to be a mass entertainer.

The latest news reports about Nani's upcoming film Tuck Jagadish state that the storyline of the film is inspired by Mani Ratnam's Agni Natchathiram. Now, the fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an update on the south flick. According to media reports, Mani Ratnam’s film titled Agni Natchathiram revolves around two half brothers, who are facing an unusual conflict with respect to the father. The Mani Ratnam film had proved to be a super hit film at the box office, the film also had a 200-day run.

The southern drama called Tuck Jagadish with Gang Leader star Nani in the lead is helmed by director Shiva Nirvana and is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. The ace director Shiva Nirvana had made his directorial debut with Ninnu Kori, and later directed Majili, that featured Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni and Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: V actor Nani celebrates his birthday in style with friends at the pre release event of Hit)

Read More