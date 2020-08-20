Nani's V to release online on September 5; Actor says 'Its time I come home and thank you all'

Nani and Sudheer Babu's V is releasing online on September 5th. Due to lockdown and as cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of the film decided to release it on an OTT platform.

Nani starrer upcoming film 'V', which is one of the biggest films is coming to your homes. Yes, Nani and Sudheer Babu's V is releasing online on September 5th. Due to lockdown and as cinema halls continue to remain shut, the makers of the film decided to release on an OTT platform. Nani took to Twitter and shared about the same along with a heartfelt note for his fans. The Jersey actor said, "These 12 years you came to theatres for me and it's time I come home and say thank you. I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all on the release day."

Nani also promised that his next film, Tuck Jagadish will release in cinema halls. However, for now, it is time for the audience to enjoy the film at the comfort of their homes. This is Nani's 25th film and after delivery of diverse and unique characters on screen, the actor will be seen portraying a negative character for the first time. The trailer already looks promising and has set high expectations as moviegoers can't keel calm to see him in a negative role. What's more in stores? Well, let's wait and watch!

Meanwhile, check out Nani's Twitter post below:

V is coming home September 5th.. The Hunt is On!@PrimeVideoIN #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/28Lpb21RuE — Nani (@NameisNani) August 20, 2020

Also Read: Rana Daggubati accepts Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Green India Challenge; Shares a photo of him planting trees

Nani said, "I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and V is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project. I am very excited about the Global Premiere of V - the movie marks my25th in the film industry, I could not have asked for a bigger tribute to my fans and supporters, than to have V available to watch anytime, anywhere on Prime Video, across 200 countries and territories. Interestingly, the movie marks its global premiere on the same day as my debut movie release – 5th September!"

V is an action thriller film written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Natural star Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

V also features Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×