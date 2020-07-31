Nannu Dochukunduvate actor Sudheer Babu all set to launch his own film studio?

The latest news about the V actor states that he is all set to launch his own film studio. The news reports also state that the actor's film studio could be located in Hyderabad.

The southern actor Sudheer Babu is one of the most loved actors from the south film industry. The latest news about the V actor states that he is all set to launch his own film studio. The news reports also state that the actor's film studio could be located in Hyderabad. The southern actor Sudheer Babu will be essaying a key role in the upcoming suspense thriller called V. This film also stars Natural Star Nani. The first look poster of the thriller titled V was unveiled by the makers of the flick some time back.

The teaser of the southern thriller was unveiled some time back and it had already generated a lot of interest and curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The film V also features Nani in a challenging role. The first look poster of the Natural Star has immensely impressed the fans and followers of the actor. Nani will also feature in the much-awaited flick called Tuck Jagadish. Recently, news came to light that the actor was the original choice for the film which has Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

The makers of the upcoming south flick had released the first look poster of the film on the eve of the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's birthday. The Mahanati actor will be essaying the role of an Army Officer in the upcoming drama This film is backed by Mahanati producers. The fans and followers of the south actor Dulquer Salmaan are eagerly looking forward to the film.

(ALSO READ: Jersey star Nani shares fun throwback PHOTOS as his film Ninnu Kori completes 3 years)

Share your comment ×