Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets a release date: 5 things to know about Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam film industry is going through an excellent phase in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The veteran actor joined hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time, for the satirical comedy film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The highly anticipated project, which has been under production for quite some time, recently had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, which was held in December 2022. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets a theatrical release date

While a small group of film fanatics had the privilege to attend the world premiere of Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery's film, the others have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. After a long wait, the makers have now announced the release date of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The satirical comedy is now slated to hit the theatres on January 19, this year, as Mammootty's first release for the year. "#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam In Cinemas on January 19, 2023," wrote the megastar as he announced the release date with a new post on his official social media handles.

Here we present the 5 things you need to know about Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Have a look... 1. Mammootty and director Lijo Jose's first onscreen collaboration For the unversed, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam marked Mammootty's first onscreen collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, who has been considered one of the finest filmmakers in the country. Expectations are riding high on the project, as it brings together the bravest superstar of Indian cinema and a filmmaker who has never repeated himself with his films. For the unversed, Mammootty and Lijo were originally supposed to team up for a project in 2017, for the popular banner Friday Film House. However, the project was delayed for a very long time, and eventually got shelved. 2. Mammootty in a double role? As per the reports, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around a drama artist named James, who begins to behave like a missing man named Sundaram, who belongs to a rural village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Even though it is necessarily not a quintessential double role, the veteran actor is playing two unique personalities, who are drastically different from each other in everything from language to body language to social status. As James, the megastar will speak in a traditional dialect that belongs to the Southern part of Kerala. However, when he adapts Sundaram's personality, Mammootty will be seen mouthing his dialogues in a Malayalam-Tamil mix dialect from the border villages of Trivandrum district.

3. A realistic fantasy film From the storyline, it is evident that Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a film that explores the worlds of fantasy and illusion through its central character James, who gets a personality change after an afternoon nap. However, director Lijo Jose Pellissery has clearly chosen a highly realistic way of storytelling to narrate the journey of his leading man, instead of going the 'gimmicky' way of fantasy films. 4. A fantastic supporting cast Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam features a stellar star cast, that includes a few well-known faces, along with many highly talented newcomers. Senior actor Ashokan is making a comeback to cinema after a long gap, by playing a key role in the Mammootty starrer. Ramya Pandian, late Kainakary Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Ashwath Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, and others essay the supporting roles in the film. 5. Excellent reviews from IFFK Interestingly, the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial earned excellent reviews from the audiences post its screening at the 27th IFFK. The audiences, who confirmed that the Mammootty starrer is entirely different from the director's previous works, also added that it is one of his finest works to date. Mammootty, on the other hand, has been receiving immense love for his stellar performance.

