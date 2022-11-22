Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets a release date; Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery to team up again

Mammootty , the megastar of Malayalam cinema is once again rediscovering himself as an actor, with some bold film choices. The veteran actor is joining hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for his upcoming project Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The movie, which is touted to be a satirical fantasy drama, has garnered attention with its unique teasers, and posters. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is slated to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year, has now got its theatrical release date.

According to the latest updates, the makers are planning to release Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam on December 16, this year in theatres. Before the theatrical release, the highly anticipated movie will have its world premiere at IFFK 2022, which is slated to begin on December 9, this year. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to officially announce the release date of Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery's film with a major update, in a couple of days.

Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery to reunite for a new project

After Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Lijo Jose Pellissery was planning to reunite with Mammootty for the upcoming untitled Netflix anthology series, which is based on legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories. The filmmaker was supposed to direct the segment titled Kadugannawa Oru Yathra in the series, but he later opted out of the project due to his busy schedule. Senior filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan replaced him as the director of the segment, thus reuniting with Mammootty after a long gap.

But now, the reports suggest that Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery are planning to team up for another project, next year. The untitled film, which will be bankrolled by Mammootty himself, will start rolling after director Lijo wraps up his upcoming project that features Mohanlal in the lead role. However, the actor-director duo might officially announce the project soon after the release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

