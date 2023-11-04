Naracha Mudi: Third single from Chiyaan Vikram's spy film Dhruva Natchathiram OUT; celebrates love

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is one of the most awaited films at the moment. The film has been in the making for more than seven years now, and is finally set to release on November 24th.

As the release date approaches, the hype surrounding the film is only increasing. In the latest update, the third single from the film, titled Naracha Mudi has been released by AR Rahman. The song is a soulful love track, and has a folk song vibe to it as well. The ace music director took to social media to release the song with the caption “Partake in the celebration of love”. He also wished the best to Gautham Vasudev Menon and music director Harris Jayaraj.

Check out the song below:

More about the song

Naracha Mudi is a soulful proclamation of love by Ritu Varma’s character Anupama. The song also has a classic vibe of a folk song, which music director Harris Jayaraj has managed to elevate using percussions that stand out. The vocals by Srilekha Parthasarathy also offer a calming nature, and help to bring Thamarai’s lyrics to life.

There were two singles that were released before this, Oru Manam,which came out in 2018, and His name is John which came out in July this year. Both the songs have been well received by the audience.

About Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram can be considered as Gautham Vasudev Menon’s dream project. In fact, he has mentioned that he got more into acting because he wanted to fund the film which had been in wraps for quite some time. The film is said to be a spy action thriller, and tells the tale of a group of secret agents, known as The Basement, which is headed by Chiyaan Vikram’s character John.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Gautham Vasudev Menon, under the banner of Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorileoru Film House. The camerawork for the film has been carried out by Manoj Paramahamsa, with Jomon T John providing additional help.

